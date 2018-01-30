Rostam, Scott Baio, Adele, Dolly Parton, Melania Trump, Amazon Berkshire, Oligarch List, Hawaii: HOT LINKS

HEALTHCARE DISRUPTION. Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan form independent health care company: ‘The three companies provided few details about the new entity, other than saying it would initially focus on technology to provide simplified, high-quality health care for their employees and their families, and at a reasonable cost. They said the initiative, which is in the early planning stages, would be a long-term effort “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”’

SCARCE. Melania blindsided by Stormy Daniels hush money revelations, is pissed.

GOLF. Trump cheats like hell, says LPGA star, in news that surprises no one: “He cheats like hell,” the 15-time LPGA Tour winner said. “So I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.”

OLIGARCH LIST. Trump administration cribbed Forbes magazine to create congressionally-mandated list designed to punish Russia for interfering in the US election. “The revelation is likely to invite criticisms of the thoroughness of the Treasury Department’s report and reinforce the notion that the list is primarily a who’s who of Russian elite rather than an official accounting of Kremlin-linked political corruption as some US lawmakers intended.”

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Adele pays tribute to Dolly Parton and Dolly answers back: “And I will always love you!”

HAWAII. Employee who sent false missile warning thought an attack was imminent. “The FCC said Tuesday that Hawaii has been testing alert capabilities, and the employee mistook a drill for a real warning about a missile threat. He responded by sending the alert without sign-off from a supervisor.”

MILO VENTIMIGLIA. Putting on a gun show.

VIRGINIA. $20 fee proposed for people to watch porn online: ‘Virginia House Bill No. 1592, known as “The Human Trafficking Prevention Act” was introduced Jan. 19 and proposes making it, “unlawful for any person to distribute or sell any product that makes content accessible on the Internet unless the product possesses an operating digital content blocking capability that renders obscene content, including obscene items, obscene performances, or obscene exhibitions, inaccessible.”

DENIAL OF THE DAY. Scott Baio’s Facebook Live denial of Nicole Eggert’s sexual assault allegations.

CREEPY TRAILER OF THE DAY. Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. “A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Rostam “Bike Dream”.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Douglas Souza.

Sunday morning✌🏾 #running A post shared by Douglas Souza (@dougsouza1) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:43am PST

Aquela preguiça pós ☀✌🏾 A post shared by Douglas Souza (@dougsouza1) on Jan 24, 2018 at 2:47pm PST