Connecticut Nominee Andrew McDonald Likely to be Nation’s First Openly Gay State Chief Justice

by Andy Towle
January 8, 2018 | 12:28pm

Gov. Malloy Announces His Intention to Nominate Andrew J. McDonald to Serve as Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court / Dannel Malloy (CC BY 2.0)

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced his pick for Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court – his longtime friend and current Associate Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald.

The AP reports:

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee to be Connecticut’s next chief justice would be the first openly gay leader of a state Supreme Court.  Puerto Rico Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodriguez became the first openly gay chief justice in U.S. history in February 2016. The 51-year-old McDonald has served on the Supreme Court for five years and was nominated by Malloy.



