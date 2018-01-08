Connecticut Nominee Andrew McDonald Likely to be Nation’s First Openly Gay State Chief Justice

This Is How Michael Wolff Got All Trump’s Secrets

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced his pick for Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court – his longtime friend and current Associate Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald.

The AP reports:

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee to be Connecticut’s next chief justice would be the first openly gay leader of a state Supreme Court. Puerto Rico Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodriguez became the first openly gay chief justice in U.S. history in February 2016. The 51-year-old McDonald has served on the Supreme Court for five years and was nominated by Malloy.