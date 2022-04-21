Hong Kong law firm Vidler & Co, which handled protest-related cases, to close after 19 years

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

A Hong Kong law firm which handled multiple cases related to the 2019 protests is to cease practising soon, the umbrella group representing the city’s solicitors announced on Thursday. The Law Society of Hong Kong notified members that Vidler & Co. intended to cease practice on June 3 after 19 years of operations. The firm, which specialised in human rights issues, had handled several controversial incidents, including an alleged police gang rape and the case of Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah, who was allegedly shot in the face with a police projectile. See also: Interview: Defending th…

Read More