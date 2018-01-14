Bill Murray Debuts as Steve Bannon in SNL ‘Fire and Fury’ Cold Open: WATCH

SNL took on Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House in its Cold open. The segment opened on Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough mulling Trump’s “s—-hole countries” remarks between periods of filthy sexual banter.

Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen) joined Joe and Mika to talk about the book and the debate over its truthfulness.

”Look, you read it right? You liked it? You had fun?”, asked Armisen’s Wolff. “Then what’s the problem? You got the gist, so shut up.”

Bill Murray’s Steve Bannon then showed up to talk about the book.

”Steve my God I always thought you looked like death but this is death warmed over,” said Mika.

Bannon then backed up Wolff’s book and argued that his power still lives. “The Bannon dynasty is dawning.”

”I’m working on a web series for Crackle. It’s called pups in cars getting coffee. And I’m also coming out with a new line of wrinkled barn jackets for guys called Frumpers for guys. Springtime – skincare line – Blotch.”

