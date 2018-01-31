Megyn Kelly, Christopher Wray, Kathy Griffin, Gawker, House of Cards, Sam Smith: HOT LINKS

Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers to Retreat Hits Garbage Truck; At Least One Person Dead

NUNES MEMO. FBI Director Christopher Wray urged White House not to release it: “FBI Director Christopher Wray told the White House he opposes release of a classified Republican memo alleging bias at the FBI and Justice Department because it contains inaccurate information and paints a false narrative, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

OLYMPIC RAGE. Megyn Kelly reportedly pissed that Katie Couric gets to cover the Olympics.

THR. Kathy Griffin in exile: ‘Over these past eight months, Griffin’s f**k-you house has become her f**k-you fortress. Or perhaps her f**k-you prison. She’s remained holed up here, plotting her Hail Mary comeback, having escaped for a spell to Europe, where she says she found more forgiving audiences. Mostly, though, she’s been nursing her wounds. “I didn’t commit a crime,” she says defiantly. “I didn’t rape anybody. I didn’t assault anybody. I didn’t get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that f**king kill people.”‘

HILLARY CLINTON. Apologizes for letting man who committed sexual assault against staffer keep his job. “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

BRAZIL. School censors everything sexual orientation and gender-related in school textbooks.

GAWKER. Far-right troll Mike Cernovich wants the former gossip site: “For the past eighteen months I have assembled a video and audio crew who are talented at creating viral content,” Cernovich writes in the letter, addressed to Gawker bankruptcy plan administrator William Holden. “I also work with a network of independent journalists. Since Gawker has brand recognition, a blog with a high page rank, and two large social media accounts, my team will be able to leverage these properties to continue my journalistic work.”

PDA OF THE DAY. Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn.

HOUSE OF CARDS. Production has resumed without Kevin Spacey. ‘Netflix did not disclose what roles Ms. Lane or Mr. Kinnear will play other than that they will be brother and sister. Mr. Kinnear, 54, and Ms. Lane, 53, are both Academy Award nominees. Robin Wright, the co-star of “House of Cards,” will be at the center of the final season.

RHODE ISLAND. Lawmaker proposes banning ‘gay panic’ defense: “Democratic Rep. Kenneth Marshall has introduced a bill to restrict the use of a victim’s sexual orientation or gender as a defense by defendants claiming provocation, diminished capacity or self-defense. It would prohibit the court from allowing such information into evidence.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Tiger Muscle.

