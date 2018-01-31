Towleroad

Emotional Support Peacock Barred from United Flight Has its Own Instagram Account

by Andy Towle
January 31, 2018 | 11:19am

Yesterday, amid news that airlines are cracking down on emotional support animals, a woman’s emotional support peacock went viral across social media.

CNBC reported:

United Airlines said a woman brought a peacock with her for a flight Saturday from Newark Liberty International Airport, despite several warnings that the bird did not satisfy the airline’s guidelines. The bird did not fly.

This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United spokeswoman Andrea Hiller told CNBC. “We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport.”

The peacock has its own Instagram account as well. It gets around, and enjoys hanging out with nude people.

 

Stop over in #indianapolis to visit the Grandparents. 🐣❤️

A post shared by Dexter The Peacock (@dexterthepeacock) on

 

 

 



