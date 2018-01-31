FBI Expresses ‘Grave Concern,’ Disavows Nunes Memo for ‘Material Omissions of Fact’

In a rare public statement, the FBI today disavowed a not-yet-released Republican memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes which allegedly claims that the FBI and DOJ abused their power with regard to Trump campaign surveillance.

Said the FBI in its statement: “With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray has reportedly urged the White House not to release the memo. At his State of the Union address last night, Donald Trump was overheard telling a Republican lawmaker that he’s “100 percent” going to release the memo.