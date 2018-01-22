A Frantic Mom Phoned a Mississippi Gay Bar for Help: ‘My Son Just Came Out to Me’

Kara Coley, a bartender at the Gulfport, Mississippi gay bar SIPPS, got a phone call on Friday night that she won’t soon forget.
Coley shared the phone call on Facebook and it’s being widely circulated — and celebrated.
Wrote Coley:
So I got the most random phone call at the bar tonight! 😀
Me:Good evening Thankyou for calling Sipps!
Lady on phone: Is this a gay bar?
Me: well we are a everybody bar but yes mostly gay.
Lady: can I ask you a?
Me: sure
Lady: Are you Gay?
Me: YES MA’AM
Lady: What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you a came out?
Me: Umm
Lady: My son just came out to me and I don’t want to say anything that may mess him up in the head.
Me:well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept, wait do you accept it?
Lady: well Umm yes if that’s what he wants.
Me: You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there!
Lady: okay well thank you.
Me:you are very welcome and good luck!
17 years of bartending in gay bars on the coast! That’s definitely a first for me!
