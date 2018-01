Gus Kenworthy is an out and proud free skier who may be headed to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next month (we’ll find out soon), but do you know he’s also an international dog rescuer? If you followed his time in Sochi, you know he is.

In a new “ultimate expedition” on his vlog, Kenworthy and actor/comedian/Jackass Steve-O head to Peru where they rescue a street dog named Wendy and give her the first bath of her life.