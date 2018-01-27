In Change from 2017, Trump’s ‘Holocaust Remembrance Day’ Message Includes Jews and Gays

The White House presidential statement for International Holocaust Remembrance Day (today, January 27), mentions Jewish and gay people after last year’s omission, which caused outrage.

The statement:

Tomorrow marks the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi death and concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. We take this opportunity to recall the Nazis’ systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people. In their death camps and under their inhuman rule, the Nazis also enslaved and killed millions of Slavs, Roma, gays, people with disabilities, priests and religious leaders, and others who courageously opposed their brutal regime.

Our Nation is indebted to the Holocaust’s survivors. Despite the trauma they carry with them, they continue to educate us by sharing their experiences, strength, wisdom, and generosity of spirit to advance respect for human rights. Although they are aging and their numbers are slowly dwindling, their stories remain with us, giving us the strength to combat intolerance, including anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry and discrimination.

Every generation must learn and apply the lessons of the Holocaust to prevent new horrors against humanity from occurring. As I have said: “We will stamp out prejudice. We will condemn hatred. We will bear witness, and we will act.” In this spirit, we must join together across our nations and with people of goodwill around the world to eliminate prejudice and promote more just societies. We must remain vigilant to protect the fundamental rights and inherent dignity of every human being.

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we acknowledge this dark stain on human history and vow to never let it happen again.

As you’ll recall, Trump officials including Reince Priebus and Hope Hicks were sent to the media last year to actively defend the omission, and said they had no regret over it.