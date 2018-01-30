‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Talks Omarosa: ‘Now She Has a Place to Talk All Day Long’ – WATCH

Big Brother host Julie Chen sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to talk about the casting of Omarosa in the upcoming first-ever U.S. Celebrity Big Brother, which has been planned as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics.

Said Chen: “I think everyone wants to know what her 12 months was like in the White House and they want to know the circumstances of her exiting the White House…and I think now she has a place to talk all day long, 24/7, for three weeks, in the Big Brother House, about it.”

Also cast are Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, former NBA star Metta World Peace, UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell, actors James Maslow and Marissa Winokur, TV personality Ross Matthews and Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez.

The celebrities are currently sequestered, Chen said, and go into the house later this week.

Omarosa is the last celebrity to go in. “Surprisingly, she signed the papers and said ‘yes.’ And we were like, ‘guess what, get another bed!'”