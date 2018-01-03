Anderson Cooper, Taylor Swift, Mississippi, Roku, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey and BØRNS, Horse Cat: HOT LINKS

TV TIME. Trump wanted multiple TVs in White House bedroom: ‘In the first days, he ordered two television screens in addition to the one already there, and a lock on the door, precipitating a brief standoff with the Secret Service, who insisted they have access to the room. He ­reprimanded the housekeeping staff for picking up his shirt from the floor: “If my shirt is on the floor, it’s because I want it on the floor.” Then he imposed a set of new rules: Nobody touch anything, especially not his toothbrush.'”

CRACKED. Donald Jr. blasts Bannon for Alabama election loss.

Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/J9O8CUfJAD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

GRAND JURY. The Grand Jury for the Russia probe looks “like a Black Lives Matter rally,” according to witness. “The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” my source said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley [Calif.]”

STANKY FLOP? Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour.

MISSISSIPPI. Heinous religious freedom law affects college baseball season: “The Sun Herald reports the University of Southern Mississippi was supposed to play three games in Hattiesburg in late February against Stony Brook University. The games were canceled because New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned all non-essential state travel to Mississippi after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law in 2016.

WALKOUT. Why Anderson Cooper walked out of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

ROKU. Its own version of Alexa and Siri for home speakers is on the way. “Instead of marketing the software as artificial intelligence that can schedule your appointments, turn off your bedroom lights and order your groceries, the Roku assistant’s primary job will be to help you play music and video on devices throughout your house.”

FRANK OCEAN. A cryptic Tumblr post hints at new music on the way this year.

MOUTH-COOKING LESSON OF THE DAY. Christmas Turkey.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Lana Del Rey and BØRNS “God Save Our Young Blood”.

HORSEBACK RIDING CAT OF THE DAY. Louis. “Horse trainer Emma Massingale has a pony named Comet and a cat named Louis. They are good friends who go on adventures together. Louis doesn’t need a saddle when he goes horseback riding; a horse blanket will do, but a saddle will do fine if that’s what’s on the horse. It’s not like he could get his feet into the stirrups!

