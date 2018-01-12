Trump Says Democrats ‘Made Up’ His Remarks About Haitians

Hours before signing a proclamation about Martin Luther King Jr, Donald Trump tweeted a second denial that he made racist remarks about Haiti and African nations.
Trump called Haiti and African nations “s—hole countries” in a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers.
Tweeted Trump: “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”
This is also not the first time Trump has said derogatory things about Haitians. Shortly before Christmas he said they “all have AIDS.”