Trump Says Democrats ‘Made Up’ His Remarks About Haitians

by Andy Towle
January 12, 2018 | 11:22am

Hours before signing a proclamation about Martin Luther King Jr, Donald Trump tweeted a second denial that he made racist remarks about Haiti and African nations.

Trump called Haiti and African nations “s—hole countries” in a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers.

Tweeted Trump: “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

This is also not the first time Trump has said derogatory things about Haitians. Shortly before Christmas he said they “all have AIDS.”



