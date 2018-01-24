Trump Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Talking with Robert Mueller ‘Under Oath’

Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “looking forward” to speaking with special counsel Robert Mueller under oath about Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

“I would do it under oath.”

The NYT adds:

Mr. Trump spoke with reporters in the doorway of his chief of staff’s office, an impromptu news conference before he departed for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also said he would be willing to answer questions under oath, but not until after asking whether Hillary Clinton, his 2016 campaign rival, has spoken under oath to the F.B.I. in the investigation into her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state. Mrs. Clinton gave a voluntary interview to investigators in July 2016.

Developing…