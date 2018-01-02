Towleroad

Vlogger Logan Paul Blasted After Posting Body of Suicide Victim on YouTube

by Andy Towle
January 2, 2018 | 8:41am

Logan Paul suicide

Vlogger Logan Paul (the older brother of vlogger Jake Paul) is apologizing after his latest video caused outrage. Paul, who has 15 million subscribers on his channel, visited Aokigahara, Mt. Fuji in Japan aka the “suicide forest”.

Said Paul in the intro to the video: “This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel. I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history.”

Paul showed a dead body and laughed about it. When he got close to the body, he asked, “Yo are you alive? Are you fu**king with us?” and took note of the body’s purple hands.

Paul later deleted the video and posted an apology to Twitter:

Where do I begin…

Let’s start with this –
I’m sorry.

This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.

I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,” I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am.

I do this sh*t every day. I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.

I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility… for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.

I love everyone. I believe in people. I’m out here. Peace #Logang4Life

But not after being blasted by many people:

But Paul has moved on to his next video:



