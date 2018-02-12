Adam Rippon Bonds with Gay Canadian Skater Eric Radford After Both Win Medals

Adam Rippon Reached Out to Reese Witherspoon in Hilarious Post-Skate Interviews: WATCH

Canadian figure skater Eric Radford, who came out in 2014 after the Winter Games in Sochi, shared a photo with out U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon after both medaled during the Team Figure Skating Finals last night.

Canada took gold and U.S. took bronze in the competition (see Rippon’s post-skate interviews HERE).

Radford is the first ever openly gay man to win a gold medal at a Winter Olympics.

Said Radford in the photo with Rippon: “So proud to be wearing these medals and showing the world what we can do!“