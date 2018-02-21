Christian Televangelist Rev. Billy Graham Dead at 99

Harvard Students Protest Poet Jackie Hill-Perry, Who Says God Stopped Her Being Gay

Trump Endorses Romney in Hilarious Kimmel Ad: ‘Mitt Has the Guts to Condemn My Disgusting Behavior’

Televangelist Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home at the age of 99, according to a spokesman.

Here’s an illuminating piece on Graham’s views of gay people:

In 1974, when a young woman wrote to the famous evangelist about her sexual love for another woman, Graham immediately replied with a hellish threat: Homosexual perverts, with their “ungodly spirit of self-gratification,” will not inherit the kingdom of heaven.

“[L]et me say this loud and clear!” he added. “We traffic in homosexuality at the peril of our spiritual welfare.” (That position was no surprise to Graham’s minions: Several years earlier he had described homosexuality as “a sinister form of perversion” contributing to the decay of civilization.)

Developing…