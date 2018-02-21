Towleroad

BREAKING: Gus Kenworthy Gives Ski Lesson to Terrified Rookies Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: WATCH

Christian Televangelist Rev. Billy Graham Dead at 99

by Andy Towle
February 21, 2018 | 8:27am

Billy Graham

2/5/1981 President Reagan Nancy Reagan and Billy Graham at the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Washington Hilton Hotel

Televangelist Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home at the age of 99, according to a spokesman.

Here’s an illuminating piece on Graham’s views of gay people:

In 1974, when a young woman wrote to the famous evangelist about her sexual love for another woman, Graham immediately replied with a hellish threat: Homosexual perverts, with their “ungodly spirit of self-gratification,” will not inherit the kingdom of heaven.

“[L]et me say this loud and clear!” he added. “We traffic in homosexuality at the peril of our spiritual welfare.” (That position was no surprise to Graham’s minions: Several years earlier he had described homosexuality as “a sinister form of perversion” contributing to the decay of civilization.)

Developing…



You Might Also Like