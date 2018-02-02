CNN Anchor Don Lemon’s Sister Dies in Accidental Drowning at 58

Nova Scotia Mayor Comes Out as Gay After Threat of Being Outed: WATCH

CNN Anchor Don Lemon skipped his show on Thursday night following the accidental death of his older sister at the age of 58, the Times Picayune reported:

L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes, 58, of Denham Springs died after she fell into a neighborhood pond off of Iberia Drive in the Livingston Trace subdivision south of the Juban Road exit on I-12. Officers reported to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes and we are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one,” the family said in a statement.

Tweeted Lemon on Thursday: “Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. # RIPbigSis”