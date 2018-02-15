‘Gays Against Guns’ to Hold NYC Rally Tonight in Response to Florida HS Shooting

Gays Against Guns is holding a rally tonight at 6:30 pm in response to the horrific high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The rally will begin in front of Laguardia High School at 100 Amsterdam Street in New York City, before marching to The David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Writes the group on Facebook:

We want to meet at a school because we need to highlight the fact that this was the EIGHTEENTH school shooting THIS YEAR.

GaG was in D.C. in the Hart Senate office building protesting Concealed Carry Reciprocity legislation when news of the shooting was heard. HOW MANY MORE HAVE TO DIE before our lawmakers realize that we can NOT LIVE WITH THIS TERRIBLE LEGISLATION?

Obviously, we’re putting this action together in real time, so please check back here on the event page, as details may shift and change. We’d like to get as many people there as possible, and we’d like to have the Human Beings there, as well. So if you’re interested in participating in that way, PLEASE let us know.