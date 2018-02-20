In Tuesday Tweets, Trump Tries to Twist Russian Election Meddling Focus to Obama

Adam Rippon Responds to Sally Field’s Attempt to Hook Him Up with Her Son

Donald Trump launched a Tuesday morning tweetstorm extending a recent interest in blaming the Russian interference in our political system on Obama to turn attention away from his own campaign’s involvement.

Tweeted Trump on Tuesday: “Thank you to @ foxandfriends for the great timeline on all of the failures the Obama Administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more. We are now starting to win again!”

Obama has expressed that it was difficult to decide what to tell the public about the Russian election meddling before the 2016 election because he didn’t want it to look like he was trying to influence it.

Trump is attempting to twist Obama’s reasoning, tweeting: “That’s because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to “rock the boat.” When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems.”

Trump had tweeted about Obama on President’s Day as well: “Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?”

Trump went on to tout a poll: “Republicans are now leading the Generic Poll, perhaps because of the popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away. Actually, they want to raise you taxes, substantially. Also, they want to do nothing on DACA, R’s want to fix!

And he tooted about the upcoming CPAC conference, again referencing Obama: “Matt Schlapp and CPAC are getting ready for another exciting event. Big difference from those days when President Obama held the White House. You’ve come a long way Matt!”