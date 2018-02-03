‘Tom of Finland,’ ‘Beach Rats’, Wonder Woman’, and Everything Else Streaming in February

Amazon Must Ensure its ‘PRIME’ Credentials by Keeping its HQ Out of Anti-LGBTQ States

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Tom of Finland, Wonder Woman and more.

Mermaids (1990), available on Hulu and Amazon Feb. 1

Winona, Ricci and Cher, oh my! The fabulous Flax women are at the heart of this charming film based on Patty Dann’s 1986 novel.

Beach Rats (2017), available on Hulu Feb. 5

This critical darling follows the teenage misadventures of a young Brooklyn man as he navigates friends, relationships, drugs and sex. Although Frankie (Harris Dickinson) has sex with men, he doesn’t identify as gay or bi and has a girlfriend. How long can he keep it up?

Wonder Woman (2017), available Feb. 10 on HBO

What’s better than watching Nazis get punched in the face? Watching Gal Gadot punch Nazis while saving cinema’s hottest damsel in distress, Chris Pine. The best flick to hit the DC Extended Universe hits HBO this month.

Tom of Finland (2017), available on Hulu Feb. 12

Get the story behind Touko Laaksonen, known as the artist Tom of Finland, famous for his homoerotic portraits of big, burly, mustachioed men in this biopic.

Dismissed (2017), available on Netflix Feb. 19

The other Sprouse, Dylan, (Cole is Riverdale’s Jughead), takes the lead in the latest twisted-teens-go-psycho thriller. This time it’s an overachiever whose need to succeed drives him into some dark doings.

All films coming to Netflix

Available Feb. 1

3,000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

The Hurt Locker

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Paint It Black

Scream 3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Available Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

On Body and Soul

Available Feb. 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available Feb. 9

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

Available Feb. 14

Love Per Square Foot

Available Feb. 16

Evan Almighty

Irreplaceable You

Available Feb. 17

Blood Money

Available Feb. 19

Dismissed

Fullmetal Alchemist

Available Feb. 21

The Bachelors

Forgotten

Lincoln

Available Feb. 23

Mute

Available Feb. 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available Feb. 26

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Winnie

All films coming to Hulu

Available Feb. 1

A Date for Mad Mary

A Fish Called Wanda

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Akeelah and the Bee

Amélie

American Idiots

The Animal

An Officer and a Gentleman

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

The Benchwarmers

Black Spurs

Blazing Saddles

Casi Divas

Charm School

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

Gang Related

The Good the Bad and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

The Hurt Locker

Intersection

Keeping Up With the Steins

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Michael

Mystic Pizza

Nine Queens

Perfect Stranger

Red Dawn

Redline

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Frailty

Running Scared

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sabrina

Sin City

Slow Burn

The Spirit

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Swimming With Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

The Warriors

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

Available Feb. 4

My Dead Boyfriend

Available Feb. 5

Beach Rats

The Challenge

Weiner

Available Feb. 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story

Danica

The 60 Yard Line

Available Feb. 7

A Taxi Driver

Available Feb. 11

Lucky

Run the Tide

Available Feb. 12

Honeymoon

It Happened in LA

The Two Faces of January

Tom of Finland

Available Feb. 13

Christmas in the Heartland

Drinksgiving

Available Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

Star Trek

Available Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms

An Ideal Husband

Birthday Girl

Fresh

Gunnin’ for That #1 Spot

Monogamy

Next

Rebirth

The Exploding Girl

Available Feb. 18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing

Available Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard

Available Feb. 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire

Available Feb. 21

Once Upon a Time

The Villainess

Available Feb. 23

Detroit

Available Feb. 26

Love Is Thicker Than Water

Available Feb. 27

Alien Psychosis

All films coming to HBO

Available Feb. 1

American Black Film Festival Short Film Competition Finalists: Amelia’s Closet, Gema, Plaquemines, See You Yesterday, We Love Moses

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (Unrated Version)

Diner

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freaky Friday

Glory Road

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Johnson Family Vacation

Man on the Moon

National Security

Predator

Predator 2

Romeo and Juliet

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

West Side Story

Desayuno con Tiffany (a.k.a. Breakfast With Tiffany)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

Available Feb. 2

Samba (a.k.a Sandbag)

Available Feb. 3

Gifted

Available Feb. 7

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Available Feb. 9

Mamá se fue de viaje (a.k.a. Ten Days Without Mom)

Available Feb. 10

Wonder Woman

Available Feb. 12

Atomic Homefront

Available Feb. 17

The House

Available Feb. 24

Notes From the Field

All films coming to Amazon

Available Feb. 1

American Idiots

Black Spurs

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

A Fish Called Wanda

Gang Related

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Mystic Pizza

An Officer and a Gentleman

Red Dawn

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

Running Scared

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sabrina

Slow Burn

Swimming with Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

The Warriors

Available Feb. 2

My Dead Boyfriend

Available Feb. 6

Danica

Available Feb. 8

Mother’s Day

Available Feb. 10

Breathe

No Stone Unturned

Available Feb. 11

Good Time

Run the Tide

Available Feb. 13

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special

Available Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

Star Trek

Available Feb. 16

Logan Lucky

Available Feb. 18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing