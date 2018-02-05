Trump Spits Fire at ‘Little Adam Schiff – One of the Biggest Liars and Leakers in Washington’

Donald Trump attacked the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a Monday morning tweet.

Tweeted Trump: “Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Schiff has consistently called out the nonsense tactics of the House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA), so it makes sense Trump would come for him.

Schiff responded on Twitter: ‘Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else.’

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

Schiff rebutted Trump’s claim over the weekend that the Nunes memo “totally vindicates” him in the Russia investigation.

Said Schiff to George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ This Week: “Of course not at all. What the memo indicates is the investigation didn’t begin with Carter Page, it actually began with George Papadopoulos, someone who was a foreign policy adviser for candidate Trump and someone who was meeting secretly with the Russians and talking about the stolen Clinton e-mails. So quite to the contrary, even this very flawed memo demonstrates what the origin of the investigation was and that origin involved the issue of collusion.”

Trump also praised state TV news channel: “Thank you to @ foxandfriends for exposing the truth. Perhaps that’s why your ratings are soooo much better than your untruthful competition!”

Thank you to @foxandfriends for exposing the truth. Perhaps that’s why your ratings are soooo much better than your untruthful competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

And attacked the Democrats on healthcare: “The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”