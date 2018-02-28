Trump Attacks ‘DISGRACEFUL’ Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Body Found in Lake is Teen Who Went Missing After Grindr Date

Donald Trump launched an attack on his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday morning, complaining about Sessions request that the Inspector General investigate FISA abuse.

Tweeted Trump: “Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!”

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Even though attacking Jeff Sessions is very much in line with Trump, the rest of this tweet is not — too intricate for Trump to know about. Someone else in WH put him up to it I suspect. https://t.co/51MWeGldjr — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) February 28, 2018

The Boston Globe adds:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday that the Department of Justice’s inspector general would look into the question of whether the FBI appropriately handled applications for the warrants. Trump has frequently alleged that his campaign was the victim of abuses using the program.

Trump seemed to suggest that Inspector General Michael Horowitz could not impartially investigate the use of the FISA program, which is used to wiretap communications on American soil. Horowitz was appointed by former president Obama and sworn in in 2012.