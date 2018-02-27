Donald Trump Woke Up Screeching ‘WITCH HUNT!’ on Twitter This Morning

Donald Trump was feeling defensive on Tuesday morning when he took to Twitter to to bat off the Russia investigation.

Trump quoted Jonathan Turley and Ken Starr as he watched FOX & Friends during Executive Time: ‘“I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence….in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have.” Jonathan Turley on @ FoxNews‘

Another tweet quoted Starr: ‘“We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION….I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.” Judge Ken Starr’

A third tweet just screeched “WITCH HUNT!” in all caps.

