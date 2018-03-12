Betsy DeVos’s Pathetic ’60 Minutes’ Interview Shows She Has No Idea What She’s Doing: WATCH

Talent Agency’s Rejection Letter Goes Viral: ‘We Already Have a Gay Actor’

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is being rightly pilloried for a pathetic 60 Minutes interview in which she can’t answer basic questions about public schools.

DeVos was grilled by Lesley Stahl over why Michigan’s public schools are performing poorly in the face of policies DeVos has pushed.

Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018

Here’s the transcript:

Lesley Stahl: Why take away money from that school that’s not working, to bring them up to a level where they are– that school is working?

Betsy DeVos: Well, we should be funding and investing in students, not in school– school buildings, not in institutions, not in systems.

Lesley Stahl: Okay. But what about the kids who are back at the school that’s not working? What about those kids?

Betsy DeVos: Well, in places where there have been– where there is– a lot of choice that’s been introduced– Florida, for example, the– studies show that when there’s a large number of students that opt to go to a different school or different schools, the traditional public schools actually– the results get better, as well.

Lesley Stahl: Now, has that happened in Michigan? We’re in Michigan. This is your home state.

Betsy DeVos: Michi–Yes, well, there’s lots of great options and choices for students here.

Lesley Stahl: Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?

Betsy DeVos: I don’t know. Overall, I– I can’t say overall that they have all gotten better.

Lesley Stahl: The whole state is not doing well.

Betsy DeVos: Well, there are certainly lots of pockets where this– the students are doing well and–

Lesley Stahl: No, but your argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here.

Betsy DeVos: I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them.

Lesley Stahl: The public schools here are doing worse than they did.

Betsy DeVos: Michigan schools need to do better. There is no doubt about it.

Lesley Stahl: Have you seen the really bad schools? Maybe try to figure out what they’re doing?

Betsy DeVos: I have not– I have not– I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming.

Lesley Stahl: Maybe you should.

Betsy DeVos: Maybe I should. Yes.