Gay Former NYC Council Speaker Christine Quinn Trashes ‘Unqualified Lesbian’ Cynthia Nixon

Gay former NYC Council Speaker Christine Quinn is not happy that Cynthia Nixon, who supported her opponent, Mayor Bill De Blasio, in the 2013 Democratic primary for mayor, is running for governor of New York.

Said Quinn to the NY Post: “It’s a flight of fancy on her part. Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City. Now she wants to be an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn’t qualified to be the governor.”

Quinn told the paper that it’s “a time to move away from celebrity and toward progressive leadership” and said a primary was unnecessary with a governor who has accomplished much for the state.

Nixon told the paper that it was time for an outsider to get rid of “corruption” in Albany: “Her being a lesbian and my being a lesbian [is not the issue].”

UPDATE: Quinn has apologized for using the term “unqualified lesbian.”

“My point was never to say her sexual orientation — or anybodys — is a negative when they’re running for office,” said Quinn, who like Nixon is a lesbian. “I’ve tried to change that perception my entire professional life and have suffered the impact of people believing that.”