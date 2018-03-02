Don Lemon Reveals That Trump Has a Completely Obvious Nickname for Him

Mike Huckabee Forced Off of Country Music Association Board for Anti-Gay Views

CNN anchor Don Lemon sat down with Seth Meyers last night to talk about the state of cable news in the Trump era.

Lemon said that he’s told all the time that Trump watches his show nightly (above).

Said Lemon to Meyers: “I don’t know if you saw my Twitter today, but Anthony Scaramucci wished me a happy birthday, by the way, and he says, you know, ‘someone calls you Sour Lemon.’ Guess who came up with that nickname…That is a tough one to come up. I’ve never been called that one before.”

A Wonderful Happy 29th Birthday to @donlemon also know as “sour” Lemon to some!! 😎😎 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 1, 2018

Quipped Meyers: “That’s a really, really good nickname. He’s not a second thought nickname guy.”

Meyers also played a gag reel of Lemon actually gagging over some of the Trump moments he’s had to cover.

Meyers and Lemon also discussed the Parkland shooting survivors and the challenges of covering news these days.