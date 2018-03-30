Towleroad

BREAKING: Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders, Quinton and Napoleon

Jim Carrey Just Added a Horrifying New Political Portrait to His Body of Work

by Andy Towle
March 30, 2018 | 2:22pm

If following up his highly-publicized portrait of the “so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked” which looked suspiciously like White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a challenge, Jim Carrey has risen to it.

And this is one image that’s difficult to unsee.



