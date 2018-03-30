Jim Carrey Just Added a Horrifying New Political Portrait to His Body of Work

If following up his highly-publicized portrait of the “so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked” which looked suspiciously like White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a challenge, Jim Carrey has risen to it.
And this is one image that’s difficult to unsee.
Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018