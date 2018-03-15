E! News Host Justin Sylvester Asks Adam Rippon Out on a Date on Live TV: WATCH

E! News host Justin Sylvester is determined to go on a date with U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon and made it extremely clear during their interview.

Rippon opened the door, saying, “Anybody out there, let me know,” when the hosts asked if he was dating anybody.

Sylvester jumped right in: “So I’m gonna throw this out there. When you come to L.A. I wanna take you out on a date, and grab drinks, your choice, or I can show you my L.A. and we can just kick it.”

“Wow,” replied a stunned Rippon. “I love it. I love to just kick it.”

But Sylvester reminded Rippon at the interview that he wasn’t kidding: “I will get your number from my producer…and I will hit you up….and we will go on that date.”

