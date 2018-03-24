Kathy Griffin to Attend White House Correspondents Dinner as Guest of LGBTQ News Outlet

Students ‘March for Our Lives’ in the Wake of Parkland: WATCH

Kathy Griffin will attend the White House Correspondents Dinner for the first time on April 28 as the guest of the LGBTQ news outlets Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade.

Tweeted Griffin: “Honored that I’ll be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner for the first time this year. I’ll be the guest of the great team at the @WashBlade @losangelesblade!”

Griffin earlier this month sat down with Bill Maher after her time in exile following the publication of the infamous Trump beheading photo. She also announced a return to the stage.