Larry Nassar’s First Male Accuser is Speaking Out: WATCH

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump, Alleging NDA is Void Because He Never Signed It

The first male accuser has come out with claims against Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor in prison for life for the sexual abuse of more than 200 women who said he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment.

Jacob Moore told Megyn Kelly that Nassar assaulted him while treating him for a shoulder injury at the age of 16. Nassar’s treatment involved acupuncture centered around Moore’s groin. Moore says Nassar also exposed his genitalia to a young female gymnast who was in the room.

Moore is suing Nassar despite the former doctor’s jail sentence because “No one should have to go through this. To come out and try to do the right thing, that’s really important to me.”