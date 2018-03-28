Rejected ‘Voice’ Singer Apologizes to Kelly Clarkson for Saying She Did a ‘Disservice’ to Gay Artists

A contestant who was rejected by Kelly Clarkson on Monday night’s episode of The Voice is apologizing after accusing Clarkson of doing gay artists a “disservice.”

Clarkson chose Justin Kilgore over Molly Stevens, but it was Clarkson’s commentary that rankled Stevens, who took her frustration to Instagram.

Wrote Stevens, in a post that has since been deleted: “@kellyclarkson compared me to @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic. While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap. It felt small minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world.”

Stevens added: “I don’t think Kelly Clarkson meant ANYTHING by this and even gave it any thought but clearly I did. I guess I’m just thinking in my head that I am a singer songwriter who happens to be gay. And so is @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic Glad I can work through this one today on a carousel in Central Park with my mom and niece. But it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes. How about for today I am just Molly Stevens and you be you too.”

The post got back to Clarkson, who tweeted: “Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller.”

Stevens has since regretted coming for Clarkson, tweeting: “I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused with my words. This was not my intention at all. For the people who know me well, you know my heart well too. I strive to live in truth and light. @ kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you.”

Here’s a clip with Clarkson’s commentary: