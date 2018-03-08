Seth Meyers Gets to Know Nick Robinson, the Star of the Gay-Themed ‘Love, Simon’ – WATCH

Nick Robinson, the star of the gay coming-of-age coming-out romance Love, Simon, which comes out on March 16, sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last night.

Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow) directed the film.

The film also features Katherine Langford, Jennifer Garner, Miles Heizer, and Tony Hale.

Said Robinson to Meyers: “There’s never been a film exactly like this. A lot of the time when you have a character of this nature he’s going through something, he’s emotionally challenged in some way. This is really just sort of a coming of age high school film for everyone.”

Robinson also talked about what he learned from Berlanti, and their trip to musical theater piano bar Marie’s Crisis in New York City’s West Village.

The online element of the film brought them to a discussion of social media and MySpace and high school experiences with the internet, favorite films, Robinson’s co-stars, and other various topics.

Watch:

The film’s synopsis:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-executive produce the new NBC show This Is Us, wrote the script.

Said Berlanti to EW about choosing to direct the film: “There’s this one section of the film where Simon imagines this one boy and imagines them kissing underneath the mistletoe at Christmas. In every other major studio film, it’s always the guy and the girl. And there was something so powerful about it being just a guy imagining himself with this other guy in a film again that was going to be marketed and sold as a mainstream romantic comedy.”