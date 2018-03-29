Matt and Dan Have Solved One of the Biggest Social Problems of All Time: WATCH

Last week Matt and Dan had sex, and Dan realized that he’ll never have to wonder again how he performed in bed.
In the new episode of Matt & Dan, their friends are over for a game of ‘Celebrity’ when they decide to order pizza. It doesn’t go well.Unfortunately, the evening turns into a sh*tshow because everyone’s either vegetarian, lactose intolerant, gluten free, triggered by mushrooms, garlic-obsessed, olive-hating, and now on edge because of all that.
Been there?
Well maybe you need the Good Will Hunting-style solution that Dan worked all night to figure out.
Starring Matt Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh, with Sam Pancake, Jasmine Elist, Laura Spencer, and Charlie Faith.