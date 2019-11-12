Why Are the Sexiest Gays the Loneliest? — WATCH

If you cringed at that headline, you reacted correctly. Michael Henry schools a sexed out friend on loneliness and beauty in the gay community: “The way to make friends isn’t through your anus.”

“But it’s not my fault,” the gym bunny responds. “They all want to have sex with me. … They’ll slide into my DMs like, ‘Why don’t you come to my dodgeball game,’ they’ll say. ‘Come to the gym with me,’ they’ll say. ‘Let’s eat carrots in the couch and drink vodka in the dark while my roommate’s out of town,’ they say. All roads lead to my eight-inch penis.”

“When’s the last time you tried to make any gay friends that didn’t involve parties, drinking, or sex? … All you sexys only have surface friendships because you’re stuck in this loop of connecting and validating each other through some sort of sexual activity. …. Wear pants and take an improv class, nobody’s having sex there.”

Will Henry’s friend take the advice? To be debated…