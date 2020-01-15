Identical Twins — One Gay, One Straight — are ‘Going Both Ways’ in This New Comedic Web Series: WATCH

Going Both Ways is a new comedy from identical twin brothers Adam and Todd Stone that they characterize as a little Curb Your Enthusiasm with a little Broad City, and a lot of “Stone and Stone!”

The series was inspired by experiences Todd, who is gay, and Adam, who is straight, had as their life paths diverged when Todd came out in his early 30s an Adam started raising a family in the suburbs.

Going Both Ways explores new parenthood and sexual identification – “and the joys, challenges and humor that come with both,” according to the brothers.

Enjoy the first episode, below, and visit them on the web HERE.

The Stones have been featured in the semi-final round of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, in a series of national Verizon FiOS commercials and in videos on Comedy Central. They have hosted a web series on truTV, performed on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and roasted people including Dennis Rodman, Padma Lakshmi and George Takei at the New York Friars Club.

Going Both Ways is directed by Steven Mosley, produced by Steve Morey, edited by Ryan Krumm, with music and videography by Kyle Moriwaki.