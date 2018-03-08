SCOTUS Icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘Breathtaking Legal Legacy’ Lit Up in ‘RBG’ Documentary – TRAILER

RBG is the must-watch Supreme Court documentary of the year, profiling “Hero, Icon, Dissenter” Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who does 20 push-ups three times a week according to her friends.

The synopsis, from Magnolia Pictures: “At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now. RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg ‘s exceptional life and career from Betsy West and Julie Cohen, and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films.”

Highlighted in the film’s key art is the notorious “dissent collar” that Ginsburg wears when she dissents with the majority, and at other key moments, like Trump’s election.

RBG recently said that the Court’s current term would be momentous:

“There is only one prediction that is entirely safe about the upcoming term, and that is it will be momentous,” the 84-year-old said at Georgetown Law on Wednesday. She pointedly dubbed herself the “flaming feminist” in response to a question about her background fighting for liberal causes.

American liberals will be counting on Ginsburg to hold her ground as the high court takes on major cases this year, including the hot button case of a Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple on the grounds that being forced to legitimize a same-sex union violated his First Amendment rights to religious belief and free expression.