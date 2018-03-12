Trump Goes ALL-CAPS After Sham House GOP Russia Probe Finds (Shocker) No Collusion

Donald Trump is so giddy that the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee handed him what the NYT calls a “convenient talking point” by announcing the conclusion of their sham investigation into Russia meddling that he spewed out an ALL-CAPS tweet on Monday night.

Tweeted Trump: “THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The NYT reports:

Representative K. Michael Conaway of Texas, who is leading the investigation, said committee Republicans agreed with the conclusions of American intelligence agencies that Russia had interfered with the election, but they broke with the agencies on one crucial point: that the Russians had favored Mr. Trump’s candidacy.

“The bottom line: The Russians did commit active measures against our election in ’16, and we think they will do that in the future,” Mr. Conaway said. But, he added, “We disagree with the narrative that they were trying to help Trump.”

…The Republican findings hand Mr. Trump, who has dismissed the whole matter as a “witch hunt,” a convenient talking point even before Mr. Mueller interviews the president and possibly other key witnesses.

Of course, the Republican-led committee can say what it wants, and Democrats on that committee are disagreeing:

Democrat Adam Schiff released a statement on Twitter, writing: “GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless witnesses uncalled, subpoenas unissued. If Russians have leverage over the President, GOP has decided that it would rather not know. The minority’s work continues…”

BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless witnesses uncalled, subpoenas unissued. If Russians have leverage over the President, GOP has decided that it would rather not know. The minority's work continues: pic.twitter.com/oOf13n75Vo — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 12, 2018

Swalwell responds: "The Republicans' decision to shut down the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation sends a bright green light to Russia to continue its interference at America's ballot boxes." pic.twitter.com/6KA8WXxisA — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 13, 2018