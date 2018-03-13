Trump Fires Rex Tillerson, Names CIA Director Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter: “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”

The announcement that Tillerson is out comes one day after Tillerson called the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter with a nerve agent a “really egregious act” that “clearly” came from Russia.

Ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson found out that he had been fired from the tweet from President Trump on Tuesday, according to Steve Goldstein, Undersecretary for public diplomacy, @eliselabottcnn reports. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2018

Developing…