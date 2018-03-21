Trump Attacks Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Russia Investigation in Wednesday Tweets

Backing up speculation that he wants to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Donald Trump quoted Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday morning.

Tweeted Trump, in tweets rife with misspelling: ‘“Special Council is told to find crimes, wether crimes exist or not. I was opposed the the selection of Mueller to be Special Council, I still am opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because……..there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz.’

Multiple GOP Senators have said that firing Mueller would be an impeachable offense.

Trump also attacked the DOJ: “Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @ LouDobbs. Should have sought review.”

And celebrated the death of the Austin bomber: “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”