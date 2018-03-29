Washington Governor Jay Inslee Signs Ban on Gay Conversion Therapy: WATCH

Mike Pence’s Hometown Throws First Gay Pride Festival So Everyone Knows They Don’t Share His Views

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday signed a ban on gay conversion therapy for minors.

Said Inslee: Conversion therapy is not so much therapy. It’s abuse. And we are today are prohibiting the abuse of our children. Conversion therapy which has caused scars for decades across the country of something that is inhumane and not acceptable in the state of Washington.”

“Across the country it’s stunning how many people have been subjected to this, perhaps 700,000 kids have been subjected to this abuse, and it needs to stop.”

Washington joins Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, New Mexico, and Rhode Island in banning the harmful practice.

Watch: