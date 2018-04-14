Amazon Prime Just Got These 58 LGBTQ Films, Courtesy of Outfest

Towleroad

BREAKING: Users Launch ‘I Am Gay’ Protests as China Bans ‘Homosexual’ Content on Weibo

by Towleroad
April 14, 2018 | 10:33am

Eating Out: Drama Camp

Amazon Prime subscribers now have more than 58 new LGBTQ films to choose from, in association with the Outfest Film Festival.

Variety reports:

The films were published to Prime Video directly by filmmakers or rights holders through Amazon’s Prime Video Direct self-publishing program, which lets content owners earn royalties based on customer viewing time.

The titles include: comedy “G.B.F.”, the 2013 Outfest Los Angeles closing night film; “A Sinner In Mecca,” winner of the 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for documentary; “Open,” the first American film to win the Teddy jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; drama “The Gymnast,” winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award for American narrative feature; comedy “Women Who Kill,” nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 best first screenplay; documentaries “Major!” and “Political Animals”; and cross-cultural/multigenerational dramedy “Baby Steps.”

Check out the full list available now on Prime Video, with six more titles expected soon:

  • 52 Tuesdays
  • A Sinner In Mecca
  • An Englishman in New York
  • Anatomy of a Love Seen
  • Ander
  • Baby Steps
  • Beautiful Something
  • Body Electric
  • Call to Witness
  • Crazy Bitches
  • Desire Will Set You Free
  • Do You Take This Man
  • Eating Out
  • Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds
  • Eating Out: All You Can Eat
  • Eating Out: Drama Camp
  • Ekaj
  • Empire State
  • Family Values: An American Tragedy
  • G.B.F.
  • Geography Club
  • Good Mourning Lucille
  • Greek Pete
  • Grown Up Movie Star
  • Hello Again
  • Hit So Hard
  • Howl
  • I Do
  • Isle of Lesbos
  • Jamie Marks is Dead
  • Karl Rove, I Love You
  • Liberty: 3 Stories about Life & Death
  • Loving Annabelle
  • Lyle
  • Major!
  • Morgan
  • Nate & Margaret
  • Open
  • Park
  • Political Animals
  • Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
  • Retake
  • Rift
  • S&M Sally
  • Sebastian
  • Slash
  • Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
  • Strange Fits of Passion
  • Stuff
  • 10 Year Plan
  • The Gymnast
  • The Pearl
  • The People I’ve Slept With
  • The Resurrection of a Bastard
  • Were The World Mine
  • Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell
  • Wild Flowers
  • Women Who Kill

