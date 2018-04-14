Amazon Prime Just Got These 58 LGBTQ Films, Courtesy of Outfest

Amazon Prime subscribers now have more than 58 new LGBTQ films to choose from, in association with the Outfest Film Festival.

Variety reports:

The films were published to Prime Video directly by filmmakers or rights holders through Amazon’s Prime Video Direct self-publishing program, which lets content owners earn royalties based on customer viewing time.

The titles include: comedy “G.B.F.”, the 2013 Outfest Los Angeles closing night film; “A Sinner In Mecca,” winner of the 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for documentary; “Open,” the first American film to win the Teddy jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; drama “The Gymnast,” winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award for American narrative feature; comedy “Women Who Kill,” nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 best first screenplay; documentaries “Major!” and “Political Animals”; and cross-cultural/multigenerational dramedy “Baby Steps.”

Check out the full list available now on Prime Video, with six more titles expected soon: