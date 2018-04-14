Amazon Prime Just Got These 58 LGBTQ Films, Courtesy of Outfest

Amazon Prime subscribers now have more than 58 new LGBTQ films to choose from, in association with the Outfest Film Festival.
The films were published to Prime Video directly by filmmakers or rights holders through Amazon’s Prime Video Direct self-publishing program, which lets content owners earn royalties based on customer viewing time.
The titles include: comedy “G.B.F.”, the 2013 Outfest Los Angeles closing night film; “A Sinner In Mecca,” winner of the 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for documentary; “Open,” the first American film to win the Teddy jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; drama “The Gymnast,” winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award for American narrative feature; comedy “Women Who Kill,” nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 best first screenplay; documentaries “Major!” and “Political Animals”; and cross-cultural/multigenerational dramedy “Baby Steps.”
Check out the full list available now on Prime Video, with six more titles expected soon:
- 52 Tuesdays
- A Sinner In Mecca
- An Englishman in New York
- Anatomy of a Love Seen
- Ander
- Baby Steps
- Beautiful Something
- Body Electric
- Call to Witness
- Crazy Bitches
- Desire Will Set You Free
- Do You Take This Man
- Eating Out
- Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds
- Eating Out: All You Can Eat
- Eating Out: Drama Camp
- Ekaj
- Empire State
- Family Values: An American Tragedy
- G.B.F.
- Geography Club
- Good Mourning Lucille
- Greek Pete
- Grown Up Movie Star
- Hello Again
- Hit So Hard
- Howl
- I Do
- Isle of Lesbos
- Jamie Marks is Dead
- Karl Rove, I Love You
- Liberty: 3 Stories about Life & Death
- Loving Annabelle
- Lyle
- Major!
- Morgan
- Nate & Margaret
- Open
- Park
- Political Animals
- Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
- Retake
- Rift
- S&M Sally
- Sebastian
- Slash
- Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
- Strange Fits of Passion
- Stuff
- 10 Year Plan
- The Gymnast
- The Pearl
- The People I’ve Slept With
- The Resurrection of a Bastard
- Were The World Mine
- Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell
- Wild Flowers
- Women Who Kill