Chris Hemsworth and Ellen Review the Best Moments of His Career (Spoiler: They’re All Shirtless) – WATCH

Chris Hemsworth is in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie and paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres to plug the film. Ellen told Hemsworth she’d heard a rumor that some of the characters may be killed off in the film, so just in case it’s Thor she said that she wanted to do a review of Hemsworth’s best moments, which were all, of course, shirtless.

Said Hemsworth: “That’s all I’ve done for 10 years.”

Said Ellen: “That’s all that matters to us. We just look at that. There’s the body and then blah blah blah.”

Watch:

Hemsworth also had a discussion with Ellen about koalas, surfing, his non-fluency in Spanish, and a tale about kicking Matt Damon out of Australia.