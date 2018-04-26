Matt and Dan Stripped Down for Andy Cohen (and Attention) on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

Matthew Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh, of the web series Matt & Dan, were invited to be bartenders on Watch What Happens Live! and made the most of their moment, possibly sacrificing a few chest hairs in the process.
If you weren’t aware that @manboynice and I would do ANYthing to get people to watch our YouTube show, here’s a video of us from @bravowwhl last night doing basically… anything. With the lovely @bravoandy @therealaliwentworth and @caroleradziwill ALSO CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO, WATCH OUR LATEST MATT AND DAN EPISODE, AND SUBSCRIBE.
If you’ve not heard of this duo, Wilkas is the boyfriend of Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, and we’ve been featuring their twisted web series over the past few weeks.