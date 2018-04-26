Towleroad

Matt and Dan Stripped Down for Andy Cohen (and Attention) on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

by Towleroad
April 26, 2018 | 1:04pm

Matthew Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh, of the web series Matt & Dan, were invited to be bartenders on Watch What Happens Live! and made the most of their moment, possibly sacrificing a few chest hairs in the process.

 

If you’ve not heard of this duo, Wilkas is the boyfriend of Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, and we’ve been featuring their twisted web series over the past few weeks.

