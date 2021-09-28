Bethenny Frankel is Begging For Some Andy Cohen Gay Influence (Her Former Boss) To Save Her Show After Transphobic Remarks

No word yet on whether she is going to be able to leverage some of that Andy Cohen gay influence and celebrity to catch her fall.

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is fighting for her life to save her controversial podcast, Just B after broadcasting “transphobic” comments.

“Bethenny has reached out to her old boss Andy Cohen to help save her show. Andy is a major influencer in the LGTBQ community and Bethenny thinks that if he comes out and supports her, others in the community will follow too,” sources tell Radar.

“However, so far Andy has said nothing.”

MEGA MEGA Frankel got herself in hot water again after talking about pronouns, gender identity, and her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn. Before implying that she would not want her daughter to sleep in the same bunk at a summer camp with a transgender girl. Previously, Frankel has suggested that identity could be a “phase.” “The folks at iHeart are appalled. The company is built on a promise of respect and inclusion for everyone. They even have huge quotes about the beliefs and values of the company printed on with massive letters in the reception area,” adds a company insider. MEGA “iHeart took a gamble on Bethenny after passing on several other Real Housewives podcasts. These women have been rewarded for bad behavior for years. Being controversial wrapped in ‘saying it as it is,’ is part of every reality stars’ DNA. However, what works for Bravo doesn’t work for iHeart. Bethenny will be lucky if she survives this. At this point, she is going to need more than Andy Cohen to save her job,” our source added. As Radar previously reported, Bethenny is also trading jabs with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. MEGA Earlier this month, Frankel claimed Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi owed her late ex, Dennis Shields, $500,000. On her podcast, she said, “My experience is, especially with the ‘Housewives’ … if someone’s flaunting their money, they don’t really have it.” Shields reportedly told her Girardi owed him “half a million dollars.” She claimed her ex said. “I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars. He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.” Jayne’s attorney fired back at the claims. He told Page Six, “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika.” MEGA



