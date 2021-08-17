Andy Cohen Dates: Now, An Endgame “Are You Going To Be a Good Stepfather?’; Curious How His Exes Would Score Him…

Andy Cohen looks for “good stepfather” qualities in anyone he dates.

The 53-year-old radio and television host became a father to two-year-old son Benjamin Allen in 2019, and has said being a dad has completely changed the way he views dating, as he now wants to make sure his future partner has the right qualities to be a stepfather to his son.

He explained: “Now there’s an endgame. Are you going to be a good stepfather? It’s changed everything.”

And when the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host does find his special someone, he wants them to be “independent” and have their own interests.

He added: “I like very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems. That’s very attractive to me.”

Andy is currently the host of Peacock’s new series ‘Ex-Rated’, in which contestants face candid feedback from their former partners.

And while the TV star is still on the hunt for “the one”, he would be curious to know what his exes would score him in the different relationship categories.

He told People magazine: “You get to hear straight from contestants’ exes, and they use the information to make themselves better at dating – and in bed. I love how sex-positive the show is. You can’t turn away!

“I’m dying for my exes to fill out the survey to see how I scored! The show makes you want to put yourself in other people’s positions and say, ‘What would people say about me?’ It’s really made me wonder how I would be rated in certain categories.”

Meanwhile, Andy previously revealed having a son has encouraged him to travel the world, as he wants to take his tot “everywhere”.

He said: “I’m excited to take him to theme parks and to take him to London when that is meaningful for him. I’m kind of excited to take him everywhere, frankly. I’m building a house on Long Island, [and] I’m excited to live there with him.

“I used to not lean into tourist things, but I think with a child, you do it with glee … What happens is, you’re too cool until you’re not. Everybody winds up there.”