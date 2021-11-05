Towleroad Gay News

Real Housewives Dubai: Andy Cohen wants Lindsay Lohan, ‘Billionaire’s Playground’ As Backdrop: Anti-Gay Laws, Over-the-Top Opulence, Wild Nightlife

What Do Real Housewives Dubai Think of Civil, Sharia Punishments for LGBTQ Consensual Sex; Beach PDA; ‘Cross Dressing’ —- Arrest, Deportation, Prison

— up to 10-years prison for consensual same-sex intimacy.

– 2005-2016 Arrests every year include: 2 in a relationship; posting cross dressing pics; entrapped by police for sex work; 2 women arrested for PDA at the beach; 13 young men got 5 years in prison for an Abu Dhabi hotel party; Gigi Gorgeous, detained, denied entry at airport

– When asked by Forbes about the restrictive human rights laws in Dubai: “While the shows are always entertaining, they also drive the cultural conversation and I hope that it does just that. Since this will be a lot of people’s first look at Dubai, hopefully we can shed light on some of the things that are going on there and maybe with education, we can create and provoke change and interest in making things different.” -Andy Cohen in response to question about Human Rights

My friends, I must say to you that we have not made a single gain in civil rights without determined legal and nonviolent pressure. Lamentably, it is an historical fact that privileged groups seldom give up their privileges voluntarily. — MLK, Notes from A Birmingham Jail

“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them.”
― Assata Shakur, 

 
Real Housewives Dubai

Andy Cohen thinks Lindsay Lohan featuring on ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ would be a “good idea”.

Bravo announced earlier this week their beloved reality franchise is expanding to the United Arab Emirates and the series’ executive producer would love it if the ‘Freaky Friday’ star – who has lived in the UAE for several years – joined the cast.

In an appearance on ‘The Talk’, co-host Jerry O’Connell suggested to his guest: “Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai, a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?”

‘The Watch What Happens Live’ star replied: “Let me tell you something. It’s a good idea, Jerry.”

However, earlier this week sources insisted Lindsay hadn’t even been considered for the series.

Andy teased there will be an “outstanding group of friends” leading the cast of the new show.

He said earlier this week: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.

“This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise”.

Bravo have promised the series will showcase the best the “billionaire’s playground” of Dubai has to offer, as well as focusing on the lives of the ‘Housewives’.

A synopsis for the show read: ‘‘A group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress moved to Dubai in 2014 to get out of the public eye.

She previously said: “Moving here was a fresh start. I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I’m doing.”

