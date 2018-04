Joy Reid Apologizes on Air for Anti-LGBTQ Blog Posts: ‘I Genuinely Do Not Believe I Wrote Those Hateful Things’

Hawaii’s legislature has banned the practice of harmful gay conversion therapy for minors, Hawaii News Now reports, becoming the 11th state to do so. Washington D.C. also bans the practice.

The practice is also banned in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.