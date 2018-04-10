Laura Ingraham Claims She’s the Victim of ‘Stalinist’ Bullying in Return to Air: WATCH

No Punishment for Rugby Star Israel Folau, Who Said Gay People are Going to Hell

FOX News host Laura Ingraham returned to her show on Monday night, returning from a “break” after her mocking of Parkland survivor David Hogg prompted at least 20 advertisers to dump her show.

Ingraham, a pundit who launched her career by bullying and outing gay classmates at Dartmouth University, claimed she’s the real victim of bullying.

Said Ingraham:

“For all their talk of inclusion, the left doesn’t invite more voices to enter the public discussion. Instead, they drive out any dissenting voice and police the dogma of their own creation. Generations later, the chilling effect on free speech in the workplace, in the media, and in society at large is palpable.”

She added: “Expressing views that just five or 10 years ago were considered mainstream can now get you fired. It can cause to you lose a promotion. Or you could be branded a hater. Or, yes, you can get boycotted….Their efforts are Stalinist, pure and simple. Their objective is a total transformation of American society not through rational discourse and open debate, but through demonization and silencing.”

