Man Claims Painkiller Lyrica Turned Him Gay

A 23-year-old UK man claims that he became gay after his doctor prescribed him the painkiller Pregbalin, known by its Pfizer brand name as Lyrica.

The drug is used to treat anxiety, epilepsy, nerve and muscle pain, and fibromyalgia.

Purdy told the UK Mirror that he was prescribed the drug after breaking his foot and it caused him to lose his attraction to his girlfriend and develop sexual feelings for men, and now he’s “very happy.”

Said Purdy: “If anyone gets prescribed this in the future, I think they should know what this medication can do. It took me a while to realise what it was. I stopped taking it for a few weeks and that desire for men just left. But I’m on it now; I’m very happy. I want to keep on taking it because it makes me feel happy about my sexuality. It’s made me feel very open. It’s liberating…It did come as a shock to people. I posted it on Facebook . I didn’t tell them the reason why but I just said to them, ‘I’m open; I’m gay.’ Currently I’m talking to this lad on Plenty of Fish and in a couple of weeks I’m going up to see him. He’s in London. It’s really what I’m craving right now. I want to be with him right now.”

He said his girlfriend totally understands.